Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,563 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Secureworks worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Secureworks in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Secureworks by 557.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Secureworks by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Secureworks Corp has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $964.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

