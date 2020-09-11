Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $3.56 Million in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 614,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Funko Inc has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

