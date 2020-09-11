Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 21,677 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4,269.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Nasdaq by 50.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 117,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,317. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

