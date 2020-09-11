Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 113,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.