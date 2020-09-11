Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FBC opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

