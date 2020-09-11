State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.15 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.