State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.15 Million Stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric during the second quarter worth about $46,752,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 693,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 659,601 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 688,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,156,000 after purchasing an additional 590,730 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 610,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 433,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 509,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

EE opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

