Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Plexus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Plexus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Plexus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Plexus by 10.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $352,323.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $44,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

