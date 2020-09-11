State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 5,363 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $50.53 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

