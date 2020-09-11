Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,908 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 122,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RYN opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

