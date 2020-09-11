Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $283,000 in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth $850,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Univar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth $4,525,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 729,765 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:UNVR opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.
Univar Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
