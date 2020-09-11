Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $283,000 in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth $850,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Univar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth $4,525,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 729,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. Univar’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

