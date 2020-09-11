Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $377,000 in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $660,644.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,071,895 shares of company stock valued at $69,045,560 over the last ninety days.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

