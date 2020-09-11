Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $377,000 in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $660,644.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,071,895 shares of company stock valued at $69,045,560 over the last ninety days.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.15 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.15 Million Stake in El Paso Electric
Plexus Corp. Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 5,363 Shares of Albany International Corp.
Rayonier Inc. Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
