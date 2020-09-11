Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Bellus Health worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the second quarter worth $61,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bellus Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.49.

BLU stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Bellus Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

