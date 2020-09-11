Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,230 Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $205.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.40. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,161 shares of company stock worth $8,479,441 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nomura increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.