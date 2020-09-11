ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

