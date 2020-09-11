Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,200 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 59.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $79.00 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.