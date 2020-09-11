Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.22. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $167.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.63.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

