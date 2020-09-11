Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $678,000 Holdings in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 78.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,722,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

