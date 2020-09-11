Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $630,000 Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Shares of ARNA opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

