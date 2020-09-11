Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after buying an additional 1,584,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,124,000 after buying an additional 607,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elastic by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after buying an additional 886,686 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elastic by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after buying an additional 484,068 shares during the period. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. increased its stake in Elastic by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after buying an additional 762,008 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $1,624,460.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,056,774 shares of company stock valued at $96,097,790 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

