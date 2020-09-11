Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.52 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

