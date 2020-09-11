Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 18,550 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 31,015.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.