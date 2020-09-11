Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Zogenix worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

ZGNX opened at $24.78 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

