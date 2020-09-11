Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE AYX opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 659.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total transaction of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,823,684 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.