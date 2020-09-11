Paul J. Hough Sells 2,000 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTXS stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.17 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

