Zacks: Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.90). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

