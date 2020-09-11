Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 1.7%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33.

Photon Control Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POCEF)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

