Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading Down 0.7%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.84. 17,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 28,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Several research firms have commented on UPMMY. DNB Markets raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.