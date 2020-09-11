OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Stock Price Down 11.2%

OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 5,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 56,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43.

About OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on selling, marketing, and distributing medical devices. It intends to offer CardioMap, a non-invasive testing for heart disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Irvine, California.

