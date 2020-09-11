Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading Up 1.9%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 80,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 23,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 23,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

