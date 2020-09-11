Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 33,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 29,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66.

About Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:BBSRF)

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.