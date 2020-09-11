ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Trading Up 3.3%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17.

