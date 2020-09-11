Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Down 15.3%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) shares dropped 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.37. Approximately 51,515,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,751% from the average daily volume of 2,783,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 57.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.