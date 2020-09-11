Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Down 7.1%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.