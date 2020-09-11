PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading Down 4.7%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

