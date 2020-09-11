Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Trading Up 3.5%

Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 222,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 699% from the average daily volume of 27,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEXAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Atos SE/Atos Origins alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atos SE/Atos Origins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos SE/Atos Origins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.