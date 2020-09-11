Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Imperial Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Metals from $2.60 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40.

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.