Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.86. 5,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 22,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000.

