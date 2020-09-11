Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Shares Down 8.2%

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)’s share price was down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 51,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 17,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

