Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.49. 9,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

