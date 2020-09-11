Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 6,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 37,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 95.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

