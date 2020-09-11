Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

About Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marathon Gold Stock Price Down 2.8%
Marathon Gold Stock Price Down 2.8%
ARC Resources Trading Up 3.3%
ARC Resources Trading Up 3.3%
Tokio Marine Stock Price Down 1.2%
Tokio Marine Stock Price Down 1.2%
China Feihe Shares Down 1.4%
China Feihe Shares Down 1.4%
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Shares Down 15.3%
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Shares Down 15.3%
Shinsei Bank Trading Down 1.4%
Shinsei Bank Trading Down 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report