Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.70 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce sales of $89.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. Luxfer reported sales of $107.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $372.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.30 million to $375.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $416.67 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

