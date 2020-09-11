Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Financial Review

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millendo Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics $290,000.00 102.86 -$44.57 million ($3.25) -0.48 ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Millendo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Millendo Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 367.09%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $43.57, suggesting a potential upside of 96.27%. Given Millendo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Millendo Therapeutics is more favorable than ORIC Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Millendo Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics N/A -92.03% -72.69% ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals beats Millendo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors. The company's second product candidate is ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. It is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

