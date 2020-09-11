Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.07% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

SU opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.40. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

