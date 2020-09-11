Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to report sales of $115.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $115.01 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $114.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $447.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $451.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $495.91 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Power Integrations stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,176,971. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

