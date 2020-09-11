$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.48.

GIB opened at $68.61 on Friday. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 15.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 109.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

