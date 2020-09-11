Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after acquiring an additional 226,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,204,000 after acquiring an additional 204,163 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 656,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

