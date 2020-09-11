West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $511.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.98 million and the highest is $511.40 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $456.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $288.65.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.