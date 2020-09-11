Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $20.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

